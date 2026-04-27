Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $523.3 million-$523.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.0 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.430- EPS.

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Qiagen Trading Down 0.7%

Qiagen stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,996. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 20.33%.The firm had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $528.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Qiagen and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Qiagen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Qiagen and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 target price on Qiagen in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.64.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,475 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 932,318 shares of the company's stock worth $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 320,850 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,147 shares of the company's stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 53,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,993 shares of the company's stock worth $18,055,000 after acquiring an additional 289,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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