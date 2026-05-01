Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold" Rating

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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QGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QGEN

Qiagen Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.90. Qiagen has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $57.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.53 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Qiagen's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Qiagen by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qiagen this week:

About Qiagen

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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