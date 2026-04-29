Qiagen (QGEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $501.08 million for the quarter. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 20.33%.The firm had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $528.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qiagen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.64.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,450,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Qiagen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,429,424 shares of the company's stock worth $379,072,000 after purchasing an additional 906,589 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,082,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Qiagen by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,025 shares of the company's stock worth $48,350,000 after purchasing an additional 556,387 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Qiagen

Here are the key news stories impacting Qiagen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary Q1 results met adjusted diluted EPS outlook and reported net sales of about $492M (+2% reported), supporting near‑term profitability despite mixed sales trends. QIAGEN reports preliminary Q1 2026 results

Preliminary Q1 results met adjusted diluted EPS outlook and reported net sales of about $492M (+2% reported), supporting near‑term profitability despite mixed sales trends. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: traders bought ~6,107 call contracts on Monday (about +176% vs. average), indicating heightened speculative interest or hedging that can amplify intraday moves.

Unusually large options activity: traders bought ~6,107 call contracts on Monday (about +176% vs. average), indicating heightened speculative interest or hedging that can amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 earnings call transcript provides detail on end‑market weakness (lower QuantiFERON demand, cautious U.S. Life Sciences customers) and management’s rationale for the outlook. Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q1 earnings call transcript provides detail on end‑market weakness (lower QuantiFERON demand, cautious U.S. Life Sciences customers) and management’s rationale for the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry writeups that deep‑dive into Q1 metrics are circulating; they summarize mixed product trends and longer‑term implications but do not add new company disclosures. Qiagen’s Q1 2026 Earnings Report: A Deep Dive into Financial Performance and Market Trends

Analyst/industry writeups that deep‑dive into Q1 metrics are circulating; they summarize mixed product trends and longer‑term implications but do not add new company disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Guidance cut: Q2 EPS guided to ~0.60 (street ~0.62) and Q2 revenue to ~$523.3M (street ~$554M). Full‑year 2026 EPS guided to ~2.43 (street ~2.51) and revenue to ~$2.1B (street ~$2.2B). These misses are the primary near‑term driver of downward pressure on the stock.

Guidance cut: Q2 EPS guided to ~0.60 (street ~0.62) and Q2 revenue to ~$523.3M (street ~$554M). Full‑year 2026 EPS guided to ~2.43 (street ~2.51) and revenue to ~$2.1B (street ~$2.2B). These misses are the primary near‑term driver of downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation announced: law firm Johnson Fistel is investigating potential claims against Qiagen executives, which raises legal/uncertainty risk and can increase selling pressure. Qiagen N.V. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel

About Qiagen

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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