Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.86.

Get Qnity Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:Q opened at $139.21 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $118.96. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.07. Qnity Electronics has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qnity Electronics's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qnity Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Qnity Electronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qnity Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qnity Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Qnity Electronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here