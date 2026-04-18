Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.23 and traded as low as $80.46. Qorvo shares last traded at $81.90, with a volume of 1,085,846 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Qorvo from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and eighteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on QRVO

Qorvo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 952.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo's product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

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