Qorvo (QRVO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $743.93 million for the quarter. Qorvo has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Qorvo NASDAQ: QRVO Will Be One Wild Buy

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $808.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business's revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Qorvo Trading Up 0.3%

QRVO opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $74.92 and a 52 week high of $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qorvo from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qorvo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.07.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 57,957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $5,818,882.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,115,952. The trade was a 15.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 71,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,103,800. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,966,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,911,103. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $118,204,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16,066.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,630 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $74,197,000 after purchasing an additional 809,591 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $66,594,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2,502.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 553,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,422,000 after buying an additional 532,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $43,248,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo's product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

Further Reading

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