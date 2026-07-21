Quad Graphics (QUAD) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Quad Graphics to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $545.1460 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Quad Graphics had a return on equity of 47.27% and a net margin of 1.16%.The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $581.07 million. On average, analysts expect Quad Graphics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Quad Graphics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $443.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Quad Graphics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Quad Graphics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUAD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics during the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Quad Graphics by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,941 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 315,209 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad Graphics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,720 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company's stock.

About Quad Graphics

Quad Graphics, Inc NYSE: QUAD is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company's core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

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