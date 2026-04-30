Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Sells $33,024.00 in Stock

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Grech sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $23.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 61,055,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,531,424. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat on EPS (reported $2.65 vs. ~ $2.56 consensus), with automotive and licensing strength helping offset modest revenue weakness; the quarter and commentary were the immediate catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Q2 beat on EPS (reported $2.65 vs. ~ $2.56 consensus), with automotive and licensing strength helping offset modest revenue weakness; the quarter and commentary were the immediate catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Cristiano Amon said Qualcomm will begin shipping custom data‑center chips to a "large hyperscaler" within the calendar year — investors treated this as a major AI/data‑center growth signal. Read More.

CEO Cristiano Amon said Qualcomm will begin shipping custom data‑center chips to a "large hyperscaler" within the calendar year — investors treated this as a major AI/data‑center growth signal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages raised targets and ratings after the report (Benchmark raised its target to $225 with a Buy; multiple firms lifted targets to ~$160), supporting upside expectations from Wall Street. Read More.

Several brokerages raised targets and ratings after the report (Benchmark raised its target to $225 with a Buy; multiple firms lifted targets to ~$160), supporting upside expectations from Wall Street. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s Q2 revenue was roughly in line (~$10.6B) but down year‑over‑year; the market is parsing strong per‑share profitability versus a softer top line. Read More.

Qualcomm’s Q2 revenue was roughly in line (~$10.6B) but down year‑over‑year; the market is parsing strong per‑share profitability versus a softer top line. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals and momentum favor further upside in the near term (analysts/technicals note potential breakout), which may amplify moves while sentiment remains positive. Read More.

Technicals and momentum favor further upside in the near term (analysts/technicals note potential breakout), which may amplify moves while sentiment remains positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: Q3 EPS guidance (2.10–2.30) and revenue guide ($9.2B–$10.0B) came in below consensus, reflecting memory‑supply constraints — a reason for caution on near‑term growth. Read More.

Guidance disappointed: Q3 EPS guidance (2.10–2.30) and revenue guide ($9.2B–$10.0B) came in below consensus, reflecting memory‑supply constraints — a reason for caution on near‑term growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Not all upgrades are uniformly bullish: JPMorgan set a $160 target with a "neutral" rating (below current levels), and some analysts trimmed FY estimates — showing lingering valuation/near‑term risk. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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