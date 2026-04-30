Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given "Buy" Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the wireless technology company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the company's current price.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.88.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $19.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,640,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,089,383. The business's fifty day moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.28. Qualcomm has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualcomm will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO said Qualcomm will begin shipping custom data‑center chips to a “large hyperscaler” this calendar year, reviving hopes for a material new revenue stream and helping offset concern about near‑term weakness. Read More.

CEO said Qualcomm will begin shipping custom data‑center chips to a “large hyperscaler” this calendar year, reviving hopes for a material new revenue stream and helping offset concern about near‑term weakness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: non‑GAAP EPS of $2.65 beat consensus and came at the high end of guidance; revenue was essentially in line (~$10.6B). The beat helped spark the rebound after an early selloff. Read More.

Quarterly results: non‑GAAP EPS of $2.65 beat consensus and came at the high end of guidance; revenue was essentially in line (~$10.6B). The beat helped spark the rebound after an early selloff. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short‑term upgrade: Summit Insights moved the stock from “hold” to “buy,” supporting demand from some traders. (Upgrade reported in market feeds.)

Short‑term upgrade: Summit Insights moved the stock from “hold” to “buy,” supporting demand from some traders. (Upgrade reported in market feeds.) Neutral Sentiment: Company filed its earnings release and slide deck on the IR site and held the conference call/transcript that managers used to highlight strategy and product timing. Investors are parsing the slides for cadence of data‑center and handset recoveries. Read More.

Company filed its earnings release and slide deck on the IR site and held the conference call/transcript that managers used to highlight strategy and product timing. Investors are parsing the slides for cadence of data‑center and handset recoveries. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q3 guidance disappointed: Qualcomm guided to $9.2B–$10.0B revenue and $2.10–$2.30 adj. EPS, below Street revenue/consensus EPS — this drove the initial selloff and signals near‑term headwinds. Read More.

Q3 guidance disappointed: Qualcomm guided to $9.2B–$10.0B revenue and $2.10–$2.30 adj. EPS, below Street revenue/consensus EPS — this drove the initial selloff and signals near‑term headwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Memory supply shortages and weaker handset demand pressured revenue (handset revenue declines noted y/y), limiting near‑term visibility for semiconductor customers. Management called the memory crunch the main drag. Read More.

Memory supply shortages and weaker handset demand pressured revenue (handset revenue declines noted y/y), limiting near‑term visibility for semiconductor customers. Management called the memory crunch the main drag. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate moves: some shops trimmed FY estimates (Erste Group among them) and several price targets remain below current levels, highlighting differing views on the timing of the recovery. Read More.

Analyst estimate moves: some shops trimmed FY estimates (Erste Group among them) and several price targets remain below current levels, highlighting differing views on the timing of the recovery. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Volatility: shares initially dropped on the weak guide before rallying on the hyperscaler/data‑center comments — expect continued headline‑driven swings as the market evaluates execution and timing. Read More.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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