Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the wireless technology company's stock. Bank of America's price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.12% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $191.90.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 1.9%

QCOM stock opened at $221.90 on Tuesday. Qualcomm has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.70 and a 200-day moving average of $167.12.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qualcomm will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

More Qualcomm News

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About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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