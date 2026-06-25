Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $190.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the wireless technology company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target points to a potential upside of 35.13% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QCOM. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital downgraded Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $202.59.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Down 3.9%

Qualcomm stock opened at $196.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.48.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here