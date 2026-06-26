Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised to "Buy" at DZ Bank

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $265.00 target price on the wireless technology company's stock. DZ Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 29.33% from the company's previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.03.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $204.90 on Friday. Qualcomm has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day moving average of $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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