Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. Qualcomm updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Qualcomm's conference call:

Reported fiscal Q2 revenue of $10.6 billion and non‑GAAP EPS of $2.65 , with EPS at the high end of guidance.

and non‑GAAP EPS of , with EPS at the high end of guidance. Automotive is a major growth engine — Qualcomm surpassed $5 billion in annualized automotive revenue, expects a > $6 billion run rate by fiscal year end, and will begin commercial shipments of its 5th‑generation Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

in annualized automotive revenue, expects a > run rate by fiscal year end, and will begin commercial shipments of its 5th‑generation Snapdragon Digital Chassis. Data center progress — Alphawave integration is underway and Qualcomm expects initial shipments of a custom silicon engagement with a leading hyperscaler in the December quarter while advancing its own data center CPUs and inference accelerators.

engagement with a leading hyperscaler in the December quarter while advancing its own data center CPUs and inference accelerators. Memory industry dynamics forced OEMs (notably in China) to draw down channel inventory, causing Qualcomm to materially under‑ship consumer handset demand; management expects China QCT Android revenue to bottom in Q3 before recovering.

Corporate and cash actions — the company recorded a $5.7 billion non‑cash GAAP tax benefit (excluded from non‑GAAP) and returned $3.7 billion to shareholders via buybacks and dividends this quarter.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,766,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,071,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qualcomm has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 73.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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