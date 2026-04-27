Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,404,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session's volume of 11,261,902 shares.The stock last traded at $150.0390 and had previously closed at $148.85.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qualcomm from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $158.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualcomm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.2% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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