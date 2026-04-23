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Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 1.6% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Qualcomm logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares slipped 1.6% intraday to about $133.95 as the stock pulled back from recent highs, and analysts have leaned negative — notably Barclays reinstated coverage with an Underweight rating and a $130 price target citing handset weakness and limited near-term catalysts.
  • Management announced shareholder-friendly moves: a board-approved $20.0 billion repurchase authorization (up to ~14.5% of shares) and a raised quarterly dividend of $0.92 (annualized $3.68, ~2.7% yield).
  • Qualcomm recently beat quarterly estimates with $3.50 EPS on $12.25B revenue and set Q2 guidance of $2.45–$2.65 EPS, but analysts are trimming near-term estimates and expect a decline in earnings for the year (consensus FY EPS ~8.25), increasing downside risk to the stock.
  • Interested in Qualcomm? Here are five stocks we like better.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.05 and last traded at $133.95. 10,074,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 11,017,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.07.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $158.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average of $155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualcomm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,339 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $167,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,687 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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