Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $178.65 and last traded at $175.63. Approximately 7,635,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 16,656,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.50.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Barclays raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $219.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $205.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.38.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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