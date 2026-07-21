Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 1.9% - What's Next?

Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.49 and last traded at $173.50. 12,401,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 16,682,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.32.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Argus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $219.76.

View Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business's 50 day moving average is $206.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.36.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,191,899.04. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here