Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.550-14.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.7 billion-$35.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.3 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $634.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $603.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.5%

PWR stock opened at $627.90 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $281.17 and a one year high of $640.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's fifty day moving average is $575.49 and its 200 day moving average is $496.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the construction company's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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