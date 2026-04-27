Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $640.61 and last traded at $639.13, with a volume of 594595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $624.84.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $643.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $515.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $603.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $568.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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