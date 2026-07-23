Quanta Services (PWR) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $8.6060 billion for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PWR opened at $642.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.94. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $363.01 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

More Quanta Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool argued that Quanta Services looks like a better buy than GE Vernova, saying Quanta’s business is still booming while its valuation appears more attractive relative to the peer. Article Title

Motley Fool argued that Quanta Services looks like a better buy than GE Vernova, saying Quanta’s business is still booming while its valuation appears more attractive relative to the peer. Positive Sentiment: Quanta was named the 2026 Top U.S. Solar Solutions Provider by Solar Power World for the third time in four years, reinforcing its leadership in renewable energy infrastructure and execution. Article Title

Quanta was named the 2026 Top U.S. Solar Solutions Provider by Solar Power World for the third time in four years, reinforcing its leadership in renewable energy infrastructure and execution. Positive Sentiment: Zacks noted that Quanta outpaced the broader market and pointed to strong competitive positioning as customers pursue larger, more complex infrastructure projects. Article Title

Zacks noted that Quanta outpaced the broader market and pointed to strong competitive positioning as customers pursue larger, more complex infrastructure projects. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a neutral rating with a $714 price target, which suggests some upside but also reflects a more cautious stance on the shares. Read More : Read More.

JPMorgan reiterated a neutral rating with a $714 price target, which suggests some upside but also reflects a more cautious stance on the shares. : Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance highlighted concerns that PWR may look expensive on cash flow and earnings, a reminder that valuation could limit further gains if growth slows. Article Title

Yahoo Finance highlighted concerns that PWR may look expensive on cash flow and earnings, a reminder that valuation could limit further gains if growth slows. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary on GE Vernova’s valuation implied that Quanta may be a better alternative, but it also underscores that PWR itself is not cheap and may be vulnerable if investors rotate away from high-multiple infrastructure names. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $857.00 to $784.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $745.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here