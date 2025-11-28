Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Up 2.7% - Here's Why

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.7650. Approximately 9,238,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 27,876,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QUBT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quantum Computing from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Quantum Computing from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quantum Computing has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 3.82. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million.

In other news, Director Robert B. Fagenson sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $776,000. This trade represents a 41.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javad Shabani sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $267,352.20. The trade was a 53.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,474 shares of company stock valued at $16,538,753 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 724.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company's stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

