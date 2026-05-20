QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme Sells 150,183 Shares

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Holme sold 150,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $1,126,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,712,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,795. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Timothy Holme sold 34,254 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $256,905.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Timothy Holme sold 34,254 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $211,689.72.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Timothy Holme sold 127,077 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $785,335.86.

On Thursday, March 5th, Timothy Holme sold 34,254 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $234,982.44.

On Thursday, March 5th, Timothy Holme sold 127,077 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $871,748.22.

On Friday, February 20th, Timothy Holme sold 34,120 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $237,816.40.

On Thursday, February 19th, Timothy Holme sold 34,254 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $243,203.40.

On Thursday, February 19th, Timothy Holme sold 127,077 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $902,246.70.

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QuantumScape Trading Up 5.1%

QuantumScape stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,076,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,038,379. QuantumScape Corporation has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a current ratio of 21.14.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 233.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 300.0% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QS. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC raised QuantumScape from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.30 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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