QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from QuantumScape's conference call:

QuantumScape announced a new multi-year partnership with Honda , adding another top-tier automaker to its commercialization pipeline and expanding its reach beyond Volkswagen PowerCo.

QuantumScape announced a , adding another top-tier automaker to its commercialization pipeline and expanding its reach beyond Volkswagen PowerCo. The company said its Eagle Line pilot production line is making strong progress, with core tools above 90% uptime and plans to double cell output in the second half of 2026.

The company said its pilot production line is making strong progress, with core tools above 90% uptime and plans to in the second half of 2026. Management highlighted encouraging safety and scalability results for QSE-5, including larger-scale testing that continued to show the cell is significantly safer than conventional and next-generation lithium-ion designs.

Management highlighted encouraging for QSE-5, including larger-scale testing that continued to show the cell is significantly safer than conventional and next-generation lithium-ion designs. QuantumScape is reorganizing into three business verticals —QSEV for EVs, QSDC for AI data centers, and QSAS for aerospace/defense—to broaden its addressable market and tailor go-to-market efforts.

QuantumScape is reorganizing into —QSEV for EVs, QSDC for AI data centers, and QSAS for aerospace/defense—to broaden its addressable market and tailor go-to-market efforts. Financially, the company reiterated 2026 Adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of $250 million to $275 million, lowered full-year CapEx guidance to $27 million to $37 million, and ended Q2 with $859 million in liquidity.

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QuantumScape Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:QS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 29,249,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,326,324. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 27,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $212,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,030,689.30. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $393,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,803,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,189,885.45. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 737,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,115. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 50.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 456.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,168 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 41.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 685.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting QuantumScape

Here are the key news stories impacting QuantumScape this week:

Positive Sentiment: QuantumScape beat Q2 earnings expectations, reporting a loss of $0.16 per share versus analyst estimates for a $0.18 loss. The smaller-than-expected loss may support sentiment around cost control and execution. Earnings transcript

QuantumScape beat Q2 earnings expectations, reporting a loss of $0.16 per share versus analyst estimates for a $0.18 loss. The smaller-than-expected loss may support sentiment around cost control and execution. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported its second-quarter 2026 business and financial results and said it posted a shareholder letter with more detail on the quarter and business update. Investors are likely focused on whether management provided encouraging progress toward battery commercialization. Business update

The company reported its second-quarter 2026 business and financial results and said it posted a shareholder letter with more detail on the quarter and business update. Investors are likely focused on whether management provided encouraging progress toward battery commercialization. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity suggested traders were bracing for an 11% post-earnings move, underscoring how much volatility was expected around the report. Options preview

Options activity suggested traders were bracing for an 11% post-earnings move, underscoring how much volatility was expected around the report. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was flat year over year, which may remind investors that QuantumScape is still in an early-stage commercialization phase and not yet delivering meaningful top-line growth.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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