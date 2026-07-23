QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Reaches New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 5396892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

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Key Stories Impacting QuantumScape

Here are the key news stories impacting QuantumScape this week:

Positive Sentiment: QuantumScape beat Q2 EPS estimates, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.16 per share versus the $0.18 consensus, while narrowing its net loss and highlighting progress on the Eagle Line and $10.8 million in customer billings. Article Title

QuantumScape beat Q2 EPS estimates, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.16 per share versus the $0.18 consensus, while narrowing its net loss and highlighting progress on the Eagle Line and $10.8 million in customer billings. Positive Sentiment: The company said its commercialization path is expanding beyond EVs, with new opportunities tied to Honda, AI data centers, aerospace, and defense, which could broaden future demand for its solid-state battery technology. Article Title

The company said its commercialization path is expanding beyond EVs, with new opportunities tied to Honda, AI data centers, aerospace, and defense, which could broaden future demand for its solid-state battery technology. Neutral Sentiment: QuantumScape reiterated its strategic focus on long-term partnerships and production milestones, including PowerCo and Honda, but these remain early-stage and not yet large revenue drivers. Article Title

QuantumScape reiterated its strategic focus on long-term partnerships and production milestones, including PowerCo and Honda, but these remain early-stage and not yet large revenue drivers. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, shares are slipping as investors question whether the company’s new AI and defense push can offset ongoing losses and the lack of meaningful near-term revenue. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, shares are slipping as investors question whether the company’s new AI and defense push can offset ongoing losses and the lack of meaningful near-term revenue. Negative Sentiment: One bearish note said PowerCo reduced its financial commitment, weakening a key revenue anchor and raising concerns about dilution and valuation. Article Title

QuantumScape Trading Down 14.7%

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.61. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 102,991 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $749,774.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,712,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,467,043.68. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $71,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,816,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,222,350.96. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 737,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,115. Insiders own 3.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,126,497 shares of the company's stock worth $115,938,000 after buying an additional 8,559,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $84,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,959,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,793,000 after buying an additional 4,323,829 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 456.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 3,904,168 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $44,421,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company's stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

Further Reading

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