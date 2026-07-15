Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Update

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 662,265 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 1,258,557 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,644 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Quebecor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.02 million. Quebecor had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 33.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QBCRF shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Quebecor in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quebecor

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

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