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Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Quebecor logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Eleven analysts give Quebecor a consensus recommendation of Moderate Buy (eight buys, three holds) with an average 12‑month target of C$60.23.
  • Recent broker moves are bullish overall — TD upgraded to a buy (C$63), CIBC raised its target to C$66 and ATB Cormark moved to outperform (C$63) — reflecting rising analyst optimism.
  • Shares trade around C$57.07 (1‑year range C$35.25–C$60.73) with a market cap of ~C$12.94B, a PE of 16.1 and strong ROE (37.4%), but a very high debt‑to‑equity (~364%), signaling solid profitability alongside elevated leverage.
  • Five stocks we like better than Quebecor.

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.23.

QBR.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD upgraded shares of Quebecor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$51.25 to C$54.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Quebecor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Stock Up 3.7%

QBR.B opened at C$57.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$35.25 and a 1-year high of C$60.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.53.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Quebecor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 37.44%.

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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