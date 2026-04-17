Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.23.

QBR.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD upgraded shares of Quebecor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$51.25 to C$54.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Quebecor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

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Read Our Latest Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Stock Up 3.7%

QBR.B opened at C$57.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$35.25 and a 1-year high of C$60.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.53.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Quebecor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 37.44%.

About Quebecor

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

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