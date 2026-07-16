Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.72, but opened at $44.66. Quebecor shares last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.

Get Quebecor alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QBCRF

Quebecor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $982.02 million. Quebecor had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 33.84%.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quebecor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quebecor wasn't on the list.

While Quebecor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here