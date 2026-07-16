Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to announce earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $2.9743 billion for the quarter. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 9.07%.The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $201.64 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.79. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $165.19 and a 1 year high of $219.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore set a $225.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,423 shares in the company, valued at $25,708,601.22. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,629,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,339 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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