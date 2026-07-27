Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.7273.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Quest Diagnostics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

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Key Stories Impacting Quest Diagnostics

Here are the key news stories impacting Quest Diagnostics this week:

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,629,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,702,000. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,708,601.22. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 128 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $228.05 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day moving average is $197.76. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $165.78 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.050-11.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Quest Diagnostics's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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