Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $236.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the medical research company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Quest Diagnostics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.17.

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Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DGX stock opened at $207.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $219.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 9.07%.The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,629,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,000. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,423 shares in the company, valued at $25,708,601.22. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,652,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 346.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,949 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,589,883 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $275,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

Further Reading

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