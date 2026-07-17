QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.82 and traded as high as $13.77. QuickLogic shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 538,932 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

QUIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised QuickLogic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUIK

QuickLogic Stock Down 8.0%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $237.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.17.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.51 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 102.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other news, Director Gary H. Tauss sold 2,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $42,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $305,433.60. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $848,266.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 228,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,671,025.40. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 49,175 shares of company stock worth $1,000,410 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QuickLogic by 14,694.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 345,762 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,706 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 70,750 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation NASDAQ: QUIK is a fabless semiconductor company that specializes in ultra-low power, multi-core sensor processing System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and embedded field programmable gate array (eFPGA) intellectual property. The company's products are designed to enable always-on, voice-activated, and vision-driven applications at the edge, delivering a balance of performance, flexibility, and power efficiency. QuickLogic's technology is often deployed in consumer, mobile, and industrial IoT devices, where minimizing energy consumption is critical.

Among QuickLogic's key offerings is the EOS™ family of sensor processing SoCs, which integrate ARM Cortex-M cores alongside proprietary sensor fusion and neural network engines, coupled with customizable FPGA fabric.

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