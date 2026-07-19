Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 203.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 212 to GBX 206 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Quilter from GBX 220 to GBX 225 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 to GBX 195 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 to GBX 195 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 220 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Ross bought 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 per share, with a total value of £50,406. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Quilter Stock Performance

QLT opened at GBX 204.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 193.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.72. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 150.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 209.

About Quilter

Quilter is a leading UK-focused full-service wealth manager, providing advice-led investment solutions and investment platform services to over 500,000 clients. Its purpose is to create brighter financial futures for every generation. Quilter strives to do this through supporting long-term advice-based relationships, delivering good investment management performance while maintaining consistently high-quality customer service. It has leading positions in one of the world's largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel distribution, award-winning platform and investment solutions are delivering attractive growth.

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