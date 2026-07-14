Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 6,552 Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Stock

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $58,574.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,817,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,349,102.62. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $16,846.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,000 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $275,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 124,893 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,298.77.

On Monday, June 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,414 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,571.86.

On Friday, June 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 391,019 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $3,351,032.83.

On Thursday, June 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 548,580 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $4,339,267.80.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 103 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $721.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 479,039 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,159.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,510,416 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $74,999,992.32.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Artiva Biotherapeutics Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of ARTV stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 431,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,873. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $231.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARTV shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARTV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Artiva Biotherapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Artiva Biotherapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Artiva Biotherapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here