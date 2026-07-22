Radware (RDWR) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Radware to post earnings of $0.2833 per share and revenue of $81.4940 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter. Radware had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.28%.

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Radware Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73.

Insider Transactions at Radware

In related news, COO Gabriel Malka sold 3,111 shares of Radware stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $90,219.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,781,238. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rivkah Goldriech sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $40,562.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,791,859.50. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,236 shares of company stock valued at $154,782. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in Radware by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Radware from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDWR

About Radware

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company's platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

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