Raia Drogasil (RADLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0349 per share and revenue of $2.2946 billion for the quarter.

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Raia Drogasil Trading Down 4.6%

OTCMKTS RADLY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 471 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,351. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Raia Drogasil has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Raia Drogasil to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Raia Drogasil has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RADLY

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator, offering a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, personal care and beauty items, as well as a selection of convenience goods. The company’s network of stores operates under the Raia and Drogasil banners, serving diverse consumer needs across major urban centers. Complementary services include in-store prescription dispensing, compounding pharmacies and health screening programs such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

The company was formed in 2011 through the merger of two established Brazilian pharmacy chains, Drogasil and Droga Raia, each with origins dating back several decades.

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