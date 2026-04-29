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Rajeev Goel Sells 44,000 Shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • Rajeev Goel sold 44,000 shares of PubMatic on April 27 at an average price of $9.78 for $430,320, leaving him with 21,206 shares (a 67.48% reduction), and the sale was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • Quarterly results beat expectations — PubMatic reported $0.29 EPS vs. $0.16 consensus and $80.05M revenue vs. $76.12M — but the company remains unprofitable with negative net margin and an expected -0.38 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Market and analyst view: the stock trades around $9.72 (market cap ≈ $460.8M) and has a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $12.63, while individual analyst ratings range from sell to strong-buy.
  • Interested in PubMatic? Here are five stocks we like better.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM - Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev Goel sold 44,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $430,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,206 shares in the company, valued at $207,394.68. This represents a 67.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

PubMatic Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 450,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,033. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $460.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.11%.The company had revenue of $80.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 142.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 355,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 209,159 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 748,460 shares of the company's stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 527,650 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,610 shares of the company's stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 138,822 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised PubMatic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley Financial raised PubMatic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital raised PubMatic from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PubMatic

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq symbol: PUBM in December 2020.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

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