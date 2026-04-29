Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Rakuten alerts: Sign Up

Rakuten Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY opened at $4.90 on Monday. Rakuten has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rakuten will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc is a diversified internet services company based in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, who continues to serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Originally established as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded its reach to become a global technology group offering a wide range of digital services and consumer-facing platforms. The company is listed in Japan but its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol RKUNY.

At the core of Rakuten's business is its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, which hosts millions of merchants and serves tens of millions of customers across Japan and other key markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rakuten, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rakuten wasn't on the list.

While Rakuten currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here