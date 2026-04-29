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Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Rakuten logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Rakuten from a "strong sell" to a "hold" in a research note issued Monday.
  • For the quarter Rakuten reported ($0.08) EPS, missing the consensus of ($0.04) by $0.04 while revenue of $4.61 billion beat estimates of $4.15 billion.
  • The stock opened at $4.90 (1‑year range $4.50–$7.04) with a market cap of $10.64B and displays negative profitability metrics (P/E -9.07, negative ROE and net margin) and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Rakuten Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY opened at $4.90 on Monday. Rakuten has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rakuten will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rakuten Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rakuten, Inc is a diversified internet services company based in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, who continues to serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Originally established as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded its reach to become a global technology group offering a wide range of digital services and consumer-facing platforms. The company is listed in Japan but its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol RKUNY.

At the core of Rakuten's business is its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, which hosts millions of merchants and serves tens of millions of customers across Japan and other key markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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