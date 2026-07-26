Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RAL. Vertical Research cut Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ralliant from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on RAL

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.36. Ralliant has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.The business had revenue of $534.60 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ralliant will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralliant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Further Reading

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