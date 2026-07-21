Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralliant from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.45.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAL

Ralliant Price Performance

NYSE RAL opened at $69.78 on Monday. Ralliant has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $534.60 million during the quarter. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ralliant will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralliant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Ralliant by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 612 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Ralliant by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ralliant by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 983 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,940 shares of the company's stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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