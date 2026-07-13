Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Down 8.1% - What's Next?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $7.90. 8,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 43,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 20.6% during the second quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. now owns 806,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 137,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 18.5% during the second quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. now owns 1,204,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 188,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company's stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources NASDAQ: METCB is a U.S.-based coal company focused on the exploration, development and production of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations encompass both surface and underground mining in the central Appalachian Basin, where it seeks to capitalize on the region's high-quality, low-ash coal reserves. Ramaco's product portfolio includes metallurgical coking coal used in steelmaking, as well as steam coal for power generation, with an emphasis on meeting the exacting specifications of industrial customers.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ramaco Resources has assembled a strategic acreage position in southern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

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