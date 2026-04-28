Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 33.86% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Get Rambus alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Stock Down 23.3%

NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $32.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.32. 1,359,120 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26. Rambus has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $161.80.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $433,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,135.54. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 39,914 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $3,936,717.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,653,434.10. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 61,123 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,149,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2,372.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,636 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 117,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Rambus

Here are the key news stories impacting Rambus this week:

About Rambus

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rambus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rambus wasn't on the list.

While Rambus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here