Rambus (RMBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $199.2960 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Rambus alerts: Sign Up

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 31.90%.The firm had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.94 million. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $101.44 on Monday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average of $114.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on RMBS

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total transaction of $850,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,100,643.45. The trade was a 21.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 37,914 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $5,751,174.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 168,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,538,225.02. This trade represents a 18.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,886 shares of company stock worth $10,171,466. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rambus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,385,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $494,881,000 after acquiring an additional 140,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,653 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $381,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,550,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $161,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 46.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,842,000 after purchasing an additional 432,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rambus by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022,984 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $94,002,000 after purchasing an additional 128,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company's stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rambus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rambus wasn't on the list.

While Rambus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here