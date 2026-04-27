Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.25%.

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Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 0.2%

Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 433,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,143. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $432.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.17.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ranger Energy Services's dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ranger Energy Services

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. IES Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $15,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2,718.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 418,894 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 580,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 178,486 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 288,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 132,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 71,311 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a North American land drilling contractor serving exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides contract drilling, well servicing, pressure pumping and completion support services designed to enhance operational efficiency and optimize well performance.

Through its diversified fleet of drilling and service rigs and ancillary equipment, Ranger offers turnkey solutions across all phases of the drilling lifecycle—from pad construction and drilling to completion and workover operations.

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