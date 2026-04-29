Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,470,554 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 5,018,344 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,246,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JANA Partners Management LP lifted its position in Rapid7 by 13.5% in the third quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 6,502,108 shares of the technology company's stock worth $121,915,000 after buying an additional 772,194 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $14,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,265 shares of the technology company's stock worth $161,630,000 after buying an additional 595,916 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Rapid7 by 91.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,064 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 50,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 407.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 69,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 56,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $8.00 price target on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.21.

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Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 1,754,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.90. Rapid7 has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $27.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7's offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

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