Rapid7 (RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $207.9440 million for the quarter. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.320 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 2.72%.The business had revenue of $217.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Rapid7's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rapid7 Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 545,060 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $398.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company's stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7's offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

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