Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.8333.

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Several brokerages have commented on RAPP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rapport Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Rapport Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPP

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7%

Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.09. Rapport Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rapport Therapeutics

In other news, COO Cheryl Gault sold 2,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $58,265.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 169,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,612.02. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third sold 426,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $17,176,521.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,709,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $270,516,072.96. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 487,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,319,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.57% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,316 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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