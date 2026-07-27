Raymond James Financial Cuts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$90.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company's previous close.

SJ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$106.00 to C$93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stella-Jones from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$107.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$93.75.

Get Stella-Jones alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on SJ

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Stella-Jones stock traded up C$1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$78.26. 60,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,270. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$69.94 and a 1-year high of C$101.31. The firm has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.71.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$791.00 million during the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$445,042.56. The trade was a 8.81% increase in their position. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Giardini bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$242,250. This trade represents a 41.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders purchased a total of 3,443 shares of company stock valued at $247,814 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company's procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stella-Jones, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stella-Jones wasn't on the list.

While Stella-Jones currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here