Raymond James Financial Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $111.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from $119.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the entertainment giant's stock. Raymond James Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.20. 750,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,536,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $969,646,000 after buying an additional 1,924,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $172,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,914 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,125,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 from $139 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing expectations for meaningful upside from current levels.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 from $139 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing expectations for meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney to $6.88, signaling steady earnings outlook support from analysts.

Erste Group slightly lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney to $6.88, signaling steady earnings outlook support from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Disney announced a joint military-family event at Camp Pendleton for a special screening of Toy Story 5, while July Disney+ programming and park-related merchandise updates highlight continued content and consumer engagement.

Disney announced a joint military-family event at Camp Pendleton for a special screening of Toy Story 5, while July Disney+ programming and park-related merchandise updates highlight continued content and consumer engagement. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Disney is injecting capital into the JioStar India joint venture point to continued investment in international growth opportunities.

Reports that Disney is injecting capital into the JioStar India joint venture point to continued investment in international growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Disney’s economic impact across all 50 states and seasonal park activity around America’s 250th Independence Day support the brand’s long-term strength and visitor demand. Article Title

Articles highlighting Disney’s economic impact across all 50 states and seasonal park activity around America’s 250th Independence Day support the brand’s long-term strength and visitor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement in a class-action antitrust lawsuit tied to YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream subscribers, which is a headline risk but appears manageable relative to Disney’s size.

Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement in a class-action antitrust lawsuit tied to YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream subscribers, which is a headline risk but appears manageable relative to Disney’s size. Neutral Sentiment: Some park-news items, including the cancellation of the Grand Floridian gingerbread house, may disappoint fans but are unlikely to materially affect the stock.

Some park-news items, including the cancellation of the Grand Floridian gingerbread house, may disappoint fans but are unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted Disney stock had been falling and was trading near its 52-week low area, reflecting ongoing investor caution amid the broader slowdown in the share price.

Recent market coverage noted Disney stock had been falling and was trading near its 52-week low area, reflecting ongoing investor caution amid the broader slowdown in the share price. Negative Sentiment: The FCC-related headlines involving Brendan Carr add regulatory uncertainty, though the direct financial impact on Disney remains unclear. Article Title

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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