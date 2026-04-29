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Raymond James Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Stantec logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Raymond James cut its price target on Stantec from C$180 to C$165, a level that would imply about a 34.7% upside from the stock's current price.
  • Other analysts have mixed moves but the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target of C$161 (nine Buys, one Hold).
  • Stantec shares traded at C$122.51 (down 0.4%) with a market cap of C$13.97B and a P/E of 29.17; the company reported C$0.82 EPS and C$2.12B revenue in the most recent quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Stantec.

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$180.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.68% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Stantec from C$163.00 to C$143.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Stantec from C$162.00 to C$146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from C$173.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Stantec from C$183.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$161.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec

Stantec Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TSE:STN traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$122.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 291,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,958. The firm has a market cap of C$13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$114.84 and a 1 year high of C$160.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$122.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.27.

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today's communities transcend geographic borders.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Stantec (TSE:STN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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