Raymond James Financial (RJF) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Raymond James Financial to post earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $3.8709 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Raymond James Financial's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Raymond James Financial to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Raymond James Financial has a 1 year low of $138.82 and a 1 year high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Raymond James Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Institutional Trading of Raymond James Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

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